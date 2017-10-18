Author Scott Sedjo Pens a Fictional Tale of a Human Clone Creation and Conflicts of Control

The book, “Blood Lust”, is a fiction story that is filled with a fast paced thrill and an unexpected twist. The tale opens up with a young scientist, Dr. Brodiv, who engaged into genetic experimentation and created a human clone in the form of Jean. The infant girl who was raised as his own daughter evolves quickly. She was a highly intelligent and strong kind with the need of regular blood transfusions. To his surprise, Jean cluelessly disappeared. The flow of the story succeeds as the mystery was unravelled when Brodiv and Jean’s path collides. This brings to the conflicts of each interest and control. The main characters have to face each other and make decisions that will change their fate. This novel will certainly get the readers on their toes.



Many would find this book interesting not only because of the interwoven suspense, excitement and discovery in the story but also because of the different share of elements including science, knowledge, taboo and lore that were joined all together in one chronicle. The intensity of the events in this story will certainly bring curiosity and attention.



Blood Lust is a must have for those who are fond of exciting fiction and fantasy tale. This is a very well-written book and a good addition to one’s collection.



Blood Lust was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which was held last October 11, 2017.



Blood Lust

Written by Scott Sedjo

Published by Trafford Publishing

Published date March 20, 2013

Paperback price $10.70



About the Author

Scott Sedjo is the author of the book, “Blood Lust”. He has a personal background and degrees in the fields of philosophy and psychology. He is fascinated by how and what people think and tried to incorporate that into his story. He is also interested in physics, biology, nutrition and archeology, all of which find a way into his books.