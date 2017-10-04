Ordained Prophetic-Deliverance Apostle shares the importance of speaking with significance

There is a purpose for which and why the people around them speak and when they should speak that way.

Most often, people would say “Think seven times before you speak”, which is undeniably true according to author Dr. Pauline Walley-Daniels who wrote this book entitled The Holy Spirit: Power of the Spoken Word. According to her, there is a purpose for which and why the people speak and when they should speak that way. She added in her book that in order for the purpose of the utterance to be fulfilled these people expect something to happen from it.

This book written by Dr. Pauline Walley-Daniels will definitely help the readers realize the real importance of speaking with significance to other people.

The book The Holy Spirit: Power of the Spoken Word will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and don’t forget to grab a copy!



The Holy Spirit: Power of the Spoken Word

Written by: Dr. Pauline Walley-Daniels

Published by: Outskirts Press Publishing

Published Date: August 12, 2015

Paperback price: $11.95



About the author

Pauline Walley-Daniels Ph.D is an ordained Prophetic-Deliverance Apostle, who teaches the Word of God with dramatic demonstrations. She is the president of Pauline Walley Evangelistic Ministries and Christian Communications, the CEO of the Pauline Walley Deliverance Bible Institute as well as the Prophetic-Deliverance Training for Leadership equipment, and the School of Deliverance in New York. Dr. Pauline is affiliated with Christian International Ministries Network and is the vice president of Fellowship of Ministers International. Dr. Pauline serves on Christian Life Educators Network Board of Regent. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and a PhD in Pulpit Communications and Expository Preaching. Dr. Pauline is the author of 25 books and is married to Rev. Frederick Daniels of Overcomer’s House Prophetic-Deliverance Church in the Bronx of New York, USA.