Author Composes Inspirational Book for Single Women

Tangerlene Cornish-Francis, the author of What It Takes to be Single 4 Real: Why Settle for the Appetizer When You Deserve A Full Course, shares some hope on what seems to be a dark area in one’s life. The author purposefully wrote this book for the many single women who are struggling with being single. It offers the readers life changing principles on what it takes and how to live a life being single.



This book provides the readers solutions to toxic relationships, gives a deeper comprehension on the value of true friendship and shows principles for healthy relationships. Reading this book could help remove the barricades of guilt, poverty, low self-esteem and the value of being a woman who is respected.



This book is highly recommended for single women who want and need to be inspired and be confident. This is such an inspiring and helpful read!



What It’s Like to Be Single 4 Real: Why Settle for the Appetizer When You Deserve A Full Course Meal by author Tangerlene Cornish-Francis is one of the titles expected to be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!



What It’s Like to Be Single 4 Real: Why Settle for the Appetizer When You Deserve A Full Course Meal

Written by Tangerlene Cornish-Francis

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Date published: February 15, 2013

Paperback price: $15.69





About the Author

Tangerlene Cornish-Francis currently lives in Baltimore, Maryland with her husband and 4 children who are the core of her motivation. She is a woman of respect, dignity, and integrity. She is a motivational speaker and an inspirational author who has a deep desire to help change the lives of women who are hurting. To date she has published two books, “You Can Make It” and “What It’s Like to Be Single 4 Real”. These books are guaranteed to change your life. Tangerlene, overcoming a lot of tests and obstacles in life, strongly believes in the power of prayer and firm determination to overcome every test and obstacle that becomes one’s barrier in having a life one can enjoy. She is always delighted to share her experiences of where God has brought her with hopes of changing someone’s life. She is determined to touch every life she possibly can by inspiring other women to live free, whole and healthy lives.