Fujifilm to Showcase Advanced Inkjet Innovations at SGIA Expo 2017

Hanover Park, IL, September 28, 2017 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division invites you to experience new innovations in booth 1529 at the upcoming SGIA Expo 2017, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Experience live demonstrations in the ‘See it. Believe it.’ themed booth, including the all-new Inca SpyderX, a UV wide format press, making its North American debut, designed and manufactured by Inca Digital. The robust 126” (3.2 m) wide, six-color + white SpyderX is available as either flatbed or a combination flatbed/roll-to-roll system model for handling rigid and flexible substrates. This powerful and versatile printer is capable of producing a wide variety of output at high speeds up to 2,476 ft2/hr (230 m²/hr).



“We are very excited to showcase the flexibility of the SpyderX for attendees at SGIA this year,” said Becky McConnell, product marketing manager, Onset Series, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division. “Whether print providers are looking to increase their production capabilities or produce near-photographic specialized work, SpyderX has to be seen to believe all that it can do to help win more work. The SpyderX is going to wow the crowds at Expo this year.”



Also making its first appearance at the SGIA Expo, the new B1 (27.8” x 39.4”) format inkjet printer from Fujifilm and Inca, the OnsetM, specifically developed to offer a high quality, short run solution for sign and display, commercial and industrial print applications. With print speeds that enable production of 200 boards per hour and remarkable quality achieved with a 7pL drop, this printer delivers short run jobs, cost effectively, in this very popular format size.



The new Acuity LED 3200R is a superwide 126” (3.2 m) roll printer that produces high quality displays with cost-effective LED UV curing technology. It offers maximum productivity in its CMYK configuration at speeds of 1,184 ft2/hr. PSPs can achieve maximum production efficiency by utilizing simultaneous dual roll printing with two 60” (1.52 m) media rolls. The Acuity LED 3200R has a built-in LED panel which allows backlit prints to be checked on the fly. This enables any errors to be quickly spotted and corrective steps to be taken, saving time, ink and media waste.



Also on the Fujifilm booth will be the Inca Onset X3, the acknowledged market leader in high productivity UV flatbed printing. With a maximum throughput of nearly 10,000 ft²/hr, equating to 180 beds per hour (126.8” x 63”) the Onset X3 is ideal for PSPs producing fast-turnaround retail graphics. Paired with a robotic off load handling system that is making its global debut, the Onset X3’s throughput capability is maximized, while still allowing for an expansive range of substrates and applications, including white printing which will be demonstrated at the Expo.



FUJIFILM Dimatix Samba™ printheads will also be featured, with representative’s on-hand to discuss how they can be customized into imprinting bars to achieve up to 1200 dpi output quality at output speeds up to 1000 feet per minute, in virtually limitless applications.

Attendees will also experience the ever-popular Acuity LED 1600 II, an entry level roll to roll printer, with rigid capability designed to give exceptional print results in the most environmentally friendly way. Fujifilm technology breakthroughs in LED UV curing, ink chemistry, and printheads work in perfect harmony to give smooth, near-photographic results at an impressive print speed of 355 ft2/hr. Print to roll for banners, window displays or backlit applications, and then seamlessly switch to directly print to rigid boards (including PET, acrylic and polycarbonate substrates) for high-quality POP or sign applications.

The Acuity Select 20 Series, featuring up to eight color channels, will also be presented, including options to run white, varnish and now light inks making it an affordable solution for a number of creative print applications. The versatility of printing high quality, 1200 dpi or greater graphics on rigid, flexible and even roll media gives printers new, additional opportunities to expand their print capabilities and ultimately their business. In addition to the standard CMYK ink set, the Acuity Select offers unprecedented color control.



Stop by Fujifilm’s nearly 5,000 square foot booth, number 1529, for hourly, live presentations to learn more about these and other innovations, and take time to talk with the Fujifilm representatives about improving the quality and efficiency of your printing operation.



To find out how Fujifilm Graphic Systems Division can help your business meet future challenges, improve quality and reduce costs, please visit: www.FujifilmInkjet.com.



To learn more about the SGIA Expo, please visit: www.sgia.org.



