Mercedes-Benz Classic 2018 calendar: A legend you can see, touch and experience

The 2018 Classic calendar presents a whole year of event highlights from Mercedes-Benz Classic. It impressively showcases totally different vehicles of the brand. The viewer is treated to fascinating close-ups of the same saloons, racing cars and off-road vehicles that were previously the stars of the events in which they took part. The Classic calendar for 2018 costs 29.90 euros. It can now be ordered online at the Mercedes-Benz Classic Store (https://www.mercedes-benz-classic-store.com /literatur-medien/printmedien/kalender/1270/classic-kalender-2018?c=75). From October 2017 it will also be available in the Mercedes-Benz Museum Shop.

A museum in motion: every event at which Mercedes-Benz Classic is present. The events with their thrilling reality also add a new dimension to the fascinating permanent exhibition at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart on over 130 years of automotive history. The company’s own collection comprises around 1,100 vehicles. At some 30 events each year, Mercedes-Benz Classic provides a unique opportunity to get close up to selected automobiles from the collection in an authentic setting.

Measuring 69 by 49 centimetres, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Classic calendar presents impressive scenes from such classic-car and young-classic events. Every month, there is a different vehicle to delight the eyes of the viewer. The photos show fascinating events from the international classic-car scene at which the brand was present with exceptional vehicles from the company’s own collection. The 2018 calendar also impressively shows some internally organised events.

The first three months are dominated by motor sport. January presents a Mercedes-Benz SSK (W 06) from 1928 (Grossglockner Grand Prix), while February shows the 1.5-litre Mercedes-Benz W 165 racing car from 1939 (Goodwood Revival). March features a Mercedes-Benz 300 SE (W 112) as used in the 1960s (ADAC Eifel Race).

April continues with a group photo of the E-Class on the test track at the plant in Sindelfingen (Classic Insight “The Tradition of the E-Class”). Every year in May, the Mille Miglia takes place in Italy – represented by the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR (W 196 S, 1955) in the 2018 Classic calendar. The first half of the year comes to an end with the AMG-Mercedes C-Class racing tourer of model series W 202 from 1994 (Mercedes-Benz Classic Trackday @ Hockenheim).