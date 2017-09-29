Major Authors Appearing at Barnes & Noble in October: Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, Annie Leibovitz, and Many More Big Names

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller, today announced an impressive event lineup for the month of October to head into the holidays in a big way, featuring bestselling authors, famous media personalities, award-winning photographers, and more. Throughout the month of October, fans will have the exciting opportunity to stop by Barnes & Noble and meet the well-known personalities they love including Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, Annie Leibovitz, and many more big names. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for more details on each event.

Below is a list of some of the major events taking place at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide this October:

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush , Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life

, Ron Chernow , Grant , Barnes & Noble Upper East Side in New York City, October 10 at 7 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Upper East Side in New York City, October 10 at 7 PM. Jonathan and Scott Drew , It Takes Two: Our Story

, Ree Drummond , The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!: Simple, Scrumptious Recipes for Crazy Busy Lives , Barnes & Noble in Paramus, NJ, October 23 at 6 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble in Paramus, NJ, October 23 at 6 PM. Ainsley Earhardt , Through Your Eyes , Barnes & Noble Midtown at Forest Acres in Columbia, SC, October 21 at 2 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Midtown at Forest Acres in Columbia, SC, October 21 at 2 PM. Jimmy Fallon , Everything Is Mama

, Joey Graceffa , Elites of Eden: A Novel , Barnes & Noble Tribeca in New York City, October 4 at 5 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Tribeca in New York City, October 4 at 5 PM. Tom Hanks , Uncommon Type: Some Stories , Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, October 18 at 12:30 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, October 18 at 12:30 PM. D. Jakes , Soar!: Build Your Vision from the Ground Up , Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, October 10 at 12 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, October 10 at 12 PM. Brian Kilmeade , Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle That Shaped America’s Destiny , Barnes & Noble Tysons Corner Mall in McLean, VA, October 28 at 1 PM; Barnes & Noble Central Park in Fredericksburg, VA, October 28 at 7 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Tysons Corner Mall in McLean, VA, October 28 at 1 PM; Barnes & Noble Central Park in Fredericksburg, VA, October 28 at 7 PM. Annie Leibovitz , Annie Leibovitz: Portraits 2005-2016 , Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, October 26 at 7 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, October 26 at 7 PM. Joel Osteen , Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good , Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, October 25 at 12:00 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, October 25 at 12:00 PM. Nikki Sixx , The Heroin Diaries: Ten Year Anniversary Edition: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star , Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles, October 27 at 7 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles, October 27 at 7 PM. Amy Tan, Where the Past Begins: A Writer’s Memoir , Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, October 16 at 7 PM.

Barnes & Noble hosts over 100,000 events annually at its stores across the country. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for a full list, and stay tuned for the next announcement unveiling the fantastic events lineup for November.