Major Authors Appearing at Barnes & Noble in October: Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, Annie Leibovitz, and Many More Big Names
Major Authors Appearing at Barnes & Noble in October: Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, Annie Leibovitz, and Many More Big Names
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller, today announced an impressive event lineup for the month of October to head into the holidays in a big way, featuring bestselling authors, famous media personalities, award-winning photographers, and more. Throughout the month of October, fans will have the exciting opportunity to stop by Barnes & Noble and meet the well-known personalities they love including Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, Annie Leibovitz, and many more big names. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for more details on each event.
Below is a list of some of the major events taking place at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide this October:
- Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life, Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, October 24 at 12:30 PM.
- Ron Chernow, Grant, Barnes & Noble Upper East Side in New York City, October 10 at 7 PM.
- Jonathan and Scott Drew, It Takes Two: Our Story, Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles, October 11 at 7 PM.
- Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!: Simple, Scrumptious Recipes for Crazy Busy Lives, Barnes & Noble in Paramus, NJ, October 23 at 6 PM.
- Ainsley Earhardt, Through Your Eyes, Barnes & Noble Midtown at Forest Acres in Columbia, SC, October 21 at 2 PM.
- Jimmy Fallon, Everything Is Mama, Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, October 14 at 12 PM.
- Joey Graceffa, Elites of Eden: A Novel, Barnes & Noble Tribeca in New York City, October 4 at 5 PM.
- Tom Hanks, Uncommon Type: Some Stories, Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, October 18 at 12:30 PM.
- D. Jakes, Soar!: Build Your Vision from the Ground Up, Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, October 10 at 12 PM.
- Brian Kilmeade, Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle That Shaped America’s Destiny, Barnes & Noble Tysons Corner Mall in McLean, VA, October 28 at 1 PM; Barnes & Noble Central Park in Fredericksburg, VA, October 28 at 7 PM.
- Annie Leibovitz, Annie Leibovitz: Portraits 2005-2016, Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, October 26 at 7 PM.
- Joel Osteen, Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good, Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, October 25 at 12:00 PM.
- Nikki Sixx, The Heroin Diaries: Ten Year Anniversary Edition: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star, Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles, October 27 at 7 PM.
- Amy Tan, Where the Past Begins: A Writer’s Memoir, Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, October 16 at 7 PM.
Barnes & Noble hosts over 100,000 events annually at its stores across the country. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for a full list, and stay tuned for the next announcement unveiling the fantastic events lineup for November.
( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/6/214473/214473-1.png )
WebWireID214473
This news content was configured by WebWire editorial staff. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.