Author Writes a Book of a Man Who Rose Above the Challenges in the Corporate World

Like any other peaks, success doesn’t always come easy. Nor it is brought at an instant. Sometimes it takes a long trail of rejections and disappointments. Others would even fall down many times to the point that their endurance and faith are being tested. Though the path of reaching one’s potential and achievement in life is somehow difficult at times, this should not be the reason for an individual to break. Continuous learning and willingly taking the challenge are essential to building strength and drive in order to achieve greater heights. This relative road of ups and downs has been reflected in the book, “The Foundation”.



The book presents to the readers an inspirational story of an African-American man, Odell Williams, who took courage and determination in facing the challenges that came along his way. Coming from a humble beginning, Odell already learned the significance and value of hard work and compassion. These along with the continuous encouragement and unselfish love given by his mother have ushered his college education and led him to a journey into the corporate world. The course has further brought him to the many layers of the business world and the whirlwinds of deceit, betrayal and inconsideration. He faced a lot of trials and adversities and struggled to understand the unwritten rules linked to the big business. Given those bulk of obstacles, he still continued to persevere and move forward. The many learned lessons, Odell’s persistence and trust as well as his wife’s support all played a big part in leading him to his destiny.



The Foundation provides insights into the ways and lessons that an individual should realize in order to survive the corporate life. This book will guide many readers in deeply understanding the good and bad sides of the world of business. This is a good and valuable read.



The Foundation will be displayed in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair - Print on October 11, 2017. Be there and grab a copy!



The Foundation

Written by Zeno D. Edwards

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date June 20, 2016

Paperback price $14.93



About the Author

Zeno D. Edwards earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from North Carolina Central University and an MBA from City University of Seattle. His diverse career has led him to serve in several leadership positions at five Fortune 500 companies and now as an adjunct professor at Strayer University. He currently resides in Morrisville. His favorite authors are Ayn Rand and John Grisham.