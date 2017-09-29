A Valiant Knight and a Mysterious Castle in New Fiction Novel

A world of royal court intrigue, thrilling quests, and blistering desire fill the pages of Alyss Morgan’s historical romance, Blackwater Castle.

The book follows Sir Guy of Remington, a landless knight in medieval England, in the year 1067. For his years of brave and loyal service to King William the Conqueror, he is awarded the land upon which Blackwater Castle was erected—his own demesne. The previous owners of the land, the Lord and Lady of Blackwater, had been slain in a battle to protect the castle. But they were survived by their daughter, the young and elusive Lady Katherine, who unbeknownst to Sir Guy, is hiding in plain sight.

King William has ordered Sir Guy to find Lady Katherine and marry her. Bound by his duties to the crown, Sir Guy must now occupy the castle, find Lady Katherine, and establish his demesne.

Blackwater Castle was one of the books featured in the prestigious AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3, 2017. The festival is the largest independent book festival in the country, where authors and industry professionals in the field of self-publishing and marketing gather from all over the world.





Blackwater Castle

Written by Alyss Morgan

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Alyss Morgan is a devoted lover of fiction. She currently resides in Arkansas with Frank, her husband of forty-seven years, together with their cocker spaniels and cats. She has been enjoying the serenity of the country for more than three decades.