Newly Opened LEGO® House Is a Tribute to Creative Play

It has taken four years to build the most unique LEGO® experience in the world – LEGO House. The house is located in Billund, Denmark, where the iconic LEGO brick was invented, and was opened today at a grand event attended by HRH The Crown Prince and HRH The Crown Princess and their children.

For LEGO owner, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, the house is a place where LEGO fans of all ages can find out much more about where LEGO play can take you.

“It has been a dream for me for many years to create a place that will give our visitors the ultimate LEGO experience. With LEGO House, we celebrate creativity and the strength of learning through play. When they play, children learn the basic skills that they need, such as creativity, collaboration and problem-solving abilities,” says third-generation LEGO owner, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, and adds:

“At the heart of all LEGO experiences – from the boxes of LEGO bricks that children have at home to this fantastic LEGO House that we are celebrating today – is the unique and timeless LEGO brick. With LEGO bricks, you can express yourself creatively and make anything imaginable. The possibilities are endless, and nowhere else in the world can you experience it in the same way as in LEGO House.”

The heart of LEGO House is the experience zones. Here, you will find two exhibition areas and four play areas where you can explore your creativity in lots of different ways. The zones are based on four different colours, each symbolising a special aspect of play and learning. Red is for creative skills, Blue is for cognitive skills, Green is for social skills and Yellow is for emotional skills.

“All activities in the house are related to our LEGO philosophy that learning through play promotes innovation and creativity. Play runs through the LEGO Group’s DNA, and it is really brought to life in LEGO House. Everything from experience zones and outdoor areas to our restaurant concepts is based on play and creativity, so no matter what you do in LEGO House, it will have something to do with playing,” says Jesper Vilstrup, LEGO House CEO.

Royal inauguration

HRH The Crown Prince and HRH The Crown Princess were among the 375 guests who attended the official opening of LEGO House. In her speech, the Crown Princess talked about the importance of play:

“It has been a great pleasure to be part of the opening of LEGO House today. When children play, they develop – they use their creativity and their social skills. We all need to play, and the new house offers a fantastic platform to explore play.”

If you wish to visit LEGO House, you need to book your visit in advance through the LEGO House website due to space restrictions. This is to ensure that all visitors get the full experience without having to endure long queues and crowded experience zones.

LEGO House was designed by the architectural firm BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group) and consists of 21 white bricks stacked on top of each other. Its facade is covered with tiles, giving the illusion that the whole building is made of LEGO bricks.The building covers an area of 12,000 m2.

On the ground floor, you will find three restaurants, a LEGO Store, a conference room and the 2,000-square metre LEGO Square.

The experience zones comprise four coloured play areas, a large gallery of LEGO creations built by fans and a large exhibition about the history of the LEGO brand – including 200 of the most iconic LEGO boxed sets.

In addition to the experience zones, the enormous bricks house a sheltered public space and a number of interconnected outdoor terraces and playgrounds for visitors to explore and enjoy. From LEGO Square, you have free access to three eateries and a big LEGO Store.

Visitors arriving by air to Billund Airport are welcomed on approach by eight light beams from the gigantic LEGO keystone brick on top of LEGO House, representing the eight knobs on a 2x4 LEGO brick.

LEGO House expects to welcome 250,000 paying visitors each year. Visitors are expected to come from all over the world – mainly families, but also school groups, LEGO employees and AFOLs (Adult Fans of LEGO).

The combination of LEGO House and LEGOLAND® makes Billund the only place in the world where visitors can get the ultimate LEGO experience.

Read more about LEGO House on www.LEGOHouse.com

Fun facts LEGO House