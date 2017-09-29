Swush.com to Speak at the Daily Fantasy Sports Expo in London on October 9

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Swush.com will speak at the Daily Fantasy Sports Expo ( http://www.dfse.net) on October 9, 2017 at the Strand Palace Hotel in London.



Peter Holst, Head of Fantasy Sport at Swush.com will speak on a panel covering the European DFS market.



The global market for DFS continues to grow substantially. Leaders in many of these markets have yet to be established. DFS represents an attractive opportunity for the gaming investor and entrepreneur.



The DFSE event includes an additional event on Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin for gaming, called ASROC. DFSE delegates are provided complimentary access to ASROC.



ABOUT SWUSH

Swush.com is one of the oldest Fantasy providers in Europe. Having done seasonal games since 2000 Swush.com have provided their well known games to partners all around Europe. In 2015 the company was partly acquired by Danske Spil (The Danish National Lottery) and are now developing a ray of different pool games herunder Daily Fantasy games.



Peter Holst is heading the DFS department at Swush.com. Peter has a background in poker, where he successfully launched poker on the newly liberalized Danish gaming market for Danske Spil. Prior to that he was the founder of one of the biggest poker magazines in Europe, Ace Magazine.





ABOUT THE DAILY FANTASY SPORTS EXPO



The Daily Fantasy Sports Expo is the worldwide leading summit and conference that focuses on the DFS business. DFSE brings new people and with it new business models to the industry. The expo also introduces new technology, illustrates unique methods of thinking and provides the ultimate networking experience for executives.



For more information, please visit the website www.dfse.net or contact:



