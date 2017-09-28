The Incredible Adventure of a Catboat

A comprehensive account of a historic catboat, this book is a remarkable collaboration between the builders at Beaton’s, the crew of Ghost, the photographers, and the author himself.

William W. Fortenbaugh’s fascination with sailing began when he was eight. But it was only when he retired from his teaching post that he recognized the importance of the A Cat, a class of catboats unique to Barnegat Bay in New Jersey, which he details in From Beaton’s to Beach Haven.

In the book, he traces the history, interesting facts, and the failures and triumphs of the twenty-eight-foot wooden catboat called Ghost. He details the journey of Ghost from the boatyard of David Beaton & Sons Inc. to its success in racing, winning seven consecutive bay championships from 1994 to 2000. As a tribute to Ghost’s extraordinary craftsmanship, Fortenbaugh includes some eighty-five color photographs of the building process accompanied by explanations in everyday language to give readers a complete learning experience.

From Beaton’s to Beach Haven

Written by William W. Fortenbaugh

Paperback | $73.98

NOOK Book | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.







About the Author

William (Bill) Fortenbaugh is a professor emeritus of classics at Rutgers University, with specialization on Aristotle and his school. Upon retirement, his interest on A Cats inspired him to research and write about Ghost, the subject of his book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven.

More information about the author and his works is available at www.williamwfortenbaugh.com.