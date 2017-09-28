LATAM’s in-flight experience recognized in international awards

LATAM Airlines Group was named as a ‘Five Star Global Airline’ for its in-flight experience in the APEX 2018 Airlines Official Ratings, announced in Long Beach, California.

LATAM was one of two carriers in Latin America and one of only three in the Americas to be given this accolade, the highest ranking for ‘global airlines’ with a large number of wide-body aircraft and extensive international network.

The APEX airline ratings rank in-flight experience based on independently assessed passenger feedback with criteria including overall experience, seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi. Between October 24, 2016 and July 31, 2017, passengers rated more than 500,000 flights of over 470 airlines worldwide.

“At LATAM, we understand that in-flight experience is of utmost importance to passengers and that’s why we continue to listen to their feedback and invest in our offering – whether it’s the latest digital tools and in-flight entertainment or improvements in cabin service and dining. It’s an honor to be ranked as one of the leading airlines in the APEX ratings and we are committed to continue meeting and exceeding passenger needs both on and off our aircraft,” said Eduardo Costa, Senior Director of Communication and Client Experience, LATAM Airlines Group.

The Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) is a non-profit member organization that has worked over the past four decades to evaluate and help improve all aspects of the airline experience from designing, building and installing seating, entertainment and communications systems on commercial aircraft, to airport lounges and inflight dining.

Vamos/LATAM: ‘Best Travel Publication’

Earlier this month, LATAM´ in-flight magazine and media platform Vamos/LATAM was also named as ‘Best Travel Publication’ in the 2017 Content Marketing Awards in Ohio, Cleveland (USA). The awards were organized by the Content Marketing Institute and judged by industry experts to recognize the best content marketing projects, agencies and marketers each year.

“Vamos/LATAM was designed to be an original content platform, available in several formats and across different media for all our passengers. We are proud to see this inspiring project, which is designed to represent Latin America, receive one of the most important marketing awards in the world" added Costa.

Presented by the Content Marketing Institute, the awards have recognized the best projects, content and agencies in the world since 2004. Today, there are 92 categories in total that cover different aspects of content marketing, from strategy to distribution.

Vamos/LATAM is LATAM Airlines Group’s content platform. Developed by New Content, it has been created to inspire passengers to explore inspiring destinations throughout the world and to help them with every step of their journey, providing useful information and exclusive tips. All the content is available via LATAM’s website, social media channels, the LATAM Entertainment app, in-flight videos and the Vamos/LATAM magazine.

For more information about LATAM’s in-flight experience and Vamos/LATAM visit latam.com