Physician Writes Engaging and Dilemma Filled Story About a Teenage Girl in the Peaceful Kingdom of Sterling

This book describes the life and dilemma of a fourteen-year old girl named Amber. She is living a privileged life in the peaceful kingdom of Sterling, but she is not happy. She usually compares herself to Alyssa whom she considered as prettier than her, and she feels that she is unable to catch the eye of the man she admires, the handsome Sir Royce. Aside from her physical insecurities, her mother doesn’t have enough time for her and her younger ten-year old brother Matthew always seem to show up at the wrong moments. She struggled how to fit in causing her to do something bold and daring. In the process, she began to learn more about herself, and accept the life she is expected to live.

The story this book tells is something that most, if not all, teenagers can relate to. The feelings of physical insecurities and discontentment, the dilemma of trying to fit in, the struggles with family relationships and others are common to this period of one’s life. Reading this book provides learning and inspiration on how to deal with all these negativities basing upon the life of the main character, Amber. This is definitely a must-read!

Grab a copy now and enjoy reading this beautiful book!



Amber’s Dilemma

Written by Madelyn S. Palmer

Published by Trafford

Published date December 11, 2015

Paperback price $10.99



About the Author

Madelyn S. Palmer is a Family Physician. She is practicing in Littleton, Colorado. She is happily married and blessed with four sons. Her writings commonly focus on the lives of women and their journey to self-discovery. She loves karate and actively works with the youth in the church where she is in.