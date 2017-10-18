Author Writes a Highly Captivating Story of Romance

This book narrates the story of the life of Elinore and her journey to happiness and love. She was to marry a man named Prince Abram, who, after passing the test of Rimrock Island, has won the right to have her hand in marriage. It wasn’t hard for Elinore to like him for he was dashing and handsome with a touch of foreign mystique. But while she was on her way to her happily ever after, she felt that something doesn’t seem right and strange things started to happen. Prince Abram started to act oddly and bandits were found in the forest. The thought of choosing between what’s good for her country and what’s right for her heart then came to Elinore.

The author has uniquely combined the elements of suspense and romance in the story, which can pull readers in. The story is highly intriguing and captivating, and the setting is imaginative. Madelyn Palmer added an element of surprise and ends the story with an unexpected twist. This book is highly recommendable and is one that everyone will surely enjoy!

“Elinore’s Choice” was presented as one of the titles last October 11, 2017 during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair.



Elinore’s Choice

Written by Madelyn S. Palmer

Published by Trafford

Published date May 8, 2013

Paperback price $11.99



About the Author

Madelyn S. Palmer works in the medical field as a Family Physician. She is practicing in Littleton, Colorado. Her interests include karate and skiing. She loves writing, and most of her theme focuses on the lives of women and their journey to life. She is happily married and is blessed with four sons. She also enjoys working with the youth in her church.