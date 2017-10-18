Author Writes a Highly Captivating Story of Romance
They say that decisions shape our destiny, and thus determine our happiness in this life. But what if we have to choose between what’s best for our own self and what may be good for others. Are we willing to sacrifice our own happiness for others’ sake?
Happiness is a choice we make.
This book narrates the story of the life of Elinore and her journey to happiness and love. She was to marry a man named Prince Abram, who, after passing the test of Rimrock Island, has won the right to have her hand in marriage. It wasn’t hard for Elinore to like him for he was dashing and handsome with a touch of foreign mystique. But while she was on her way to her happily ever after, she felt that something doesn’t seem right and strange things started to happen. Prince Abram started to act oddly and bandits were found in the forest. The thought of choosing between what’s good for her country and what’s right for her heart then came to Elinore.
The author has uniquely combined the elements of suspense and romance in the story, which can pull readers in. The story is highly intriguing and captivating, and the setting is imaginative. Madelyn Palmer added an element of surprise and ends the story with an unexpected twist. This book is highly recommendable and is one that everyone will surely enjoy!
“Elinore’s Choice” was presented as one of the titles last October 11, 2017 during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair.
Elinore’s Choice
Written by Madelyn S. Palmer
Published by Trafford
Published date May 8, 2013
Paperback price $11.99
About the Author
Madelyn S. Palmer works in the medical field as a Family Physician. She is practicing in Littleton, Colorado. Her interests include karate and skiing. She loves writing, and most of her theme focuses on the lives of women and their journey to life. She is happily married and is blessed with four sons. She also enjoys working with the youth in her church.
( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/55089/214416/214416-1.jpg )
WebWireID214416
- Contact Information
- Stefanie Sanchez - ReadersMagnet
- Fulfillment Officer
- ReadersMagnet
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.