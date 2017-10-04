Feeding Children Vegetables Should be a Habit

This book, The Magical Garden, by author Anna Marie Watkins delivers a unique way for children to be educated about vegetables. It has been written with a lot of creativity really meant for children. Most of the time children are told to eat their vegetables, but as we all experienced or maybe not all, but most of us, vegetables are not really that attractive to the eyes, especially for children. This has been a “universal” challenge for parents especially every meal time. Parents need to be creative in preparing food for their children.



In her book, Anna Marie Watkins made it to a point that the characters of the story would be charming enough to capture the imagination of her target audience, which are children. This book can help children understand more about the journey of vegetables from being seedlings to being food served at the table. The author made the story more interesting and educational, making children simply remember and understand and even apply the story to their daily eating habits. This is a very helpful book especially for parents.



The Magical Garden is expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair, which will be happening on October 11, 2017.



The Magical Garden

Written by Anna Marie Watkins

Published by Outskirts Press, 2016

Published date May 9, 2016

Paperback price: $21.71



About the Author

Anna Marie Watkins is a loving, caring and dedicated mother to her children. She wrote the book The Magical Garden and dedicated this to her children. She wanted to share the story to her children who now have their own children. As she said, “From my family to yours”.