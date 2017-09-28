Greenberg Minasian Settles Essex County Personal Injury Case for $800,000

Greenberg Minasian, LLC has announced a personal injury settlement for $800,000 stemming from a 2013 incident involving a client who was seriously injured by a parking lot pothole in Newark, NJ.



The client suffered a dislocated knee, as well as multiple ligament tears and nerve damage. The injuries required multiple surgical procedures which included reconstructive surgery using metal implants to stabilize the affected areas.



The accident and ensuing surgeries resulted in the client’s inability to continue working as a construction laborer, causing a significant loss in wages.



“We are pleased with the outcome and resolution of this case,” said Larry Minasian, attorney and partner at Greenberg Minasian, LLC.



“Our client suffered a very traumatic event resulting in an inability to work and provide for himself and his family. We feel the compensation is appropriate and fair relative to the degree of damage and injuries that were experienced,” he added.



The incident took place in the client’s apartment complex when his leg fell into the pothole while attempting to maneuver away from a rodent that emerged from underneath a vehicle.



The recent Newark personal injury settlement is another successful case for the firm, which has earned a reputation for high dollar settlements and verdicts for its clients.



In 2015, Greenberg Minasian, LLC was inducted into the New Jersey Law Journal’s Hall of Fame, prompted by a $17 million verdict in 2014 (Baker v. New Jersey Transit).



