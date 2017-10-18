Former Special Education Teacher Tells How Pets View Life in a Book

In most household, cats and dogs are the most common. Cats are so adorable and can sometimes help with the eradication of some pests. Dogs, on the other hand, are considered as man’s bestfriend and they too can be of some help to mankind. But sometimes, people tend to avoid the responsibilities that go with having a cat or a dog, so they opt to adopt other pets. The author in this book chose to adopt two guinea pigs, Shandy and Orion. These are small stout-bodied short-tailed domesticated rodents of South American origin widely used in biological research and are often kept as pets. They may seem easy to handle, but daily care and feeding of these pets maybe time-consuming. Certainly, they are not low maintenance, but nevertheless, they are lovable and cute!

The author, Kathy Rocus, described in this book the everyday life of her two happy guinea pigs. The story is told through Shandy and Orion’s eyes on how they view the world and the simple things they do such as playing in the snow and looking out the window. This is a must read for it enables people to see the world in another perspective, and learn things in a unique way. This book is also appropriate for toddlers, young children, and learning-challenged children.

“Shandy and Orion” was featured as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair last October 11, 2017.



Shandy and Orion

Written by Kathy Rocus

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date March 16, 2017

Paperback price CDN$29.71



About the Author

Kathy Rocus currently resides in the Western suburbs of Chicago. She is a former Special Education teacher for the Board of Education in Chicago. Throughout her twenty-nine year career, she has received multiple awards for all her accomplishments.