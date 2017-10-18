Children’s Literature Offers the Message of Forgiveness through an Emotional Story Mixed with Creative Visuals

The book, with its story, and its illustrations, makes learning and reading easy and fun for kids.

The Forgiven Letters: A NanaBe Story is one of the series by stories presented by the main character or the story-teller NanaBe. NanaBe is depicted by the image of a grandmother. And as a grandmother, she instills values of love, kindness and forgiveness through her story, The Forgiven Letters.

The grandmother image chosen for the story and the series is perfect as we see grandmothers as the epitome of wisdom, love and our guiding voice. Having NanaBe narrate and present the story that teaches forgiveness gives more meaning to the story. Also the story was presented through visually pleasing illustrations and not too complex words making reading a fun experience for kids and parents. Such experience promotes more bonding between children and parents thus encouraging learning.

This read is highly recommended for children who are learning to read and for parents who wants to teach their children good values and reading. Touching both the cognitive and affective aspects of learning, the book is definitely a must-see and a must-read literature.

The Forgiven Letters: A NanaBe Story by Judy Marecek was one of the great reads selected to be featured during the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair last October 11, 2017. This literature for kids is one for the books. So moms and dads, be sure to get to read this to your kids.

The Forgiven Letters: A NanaBe Story

Written by: Judy Marecek

Published by: Westbow Press

Published date: December 7, 2015

Paperback price: $16.89

About the Author:

Judy Marecek was inspired to write children’s books conveying lessons of kindness, generosity, love and many more when she was serving in Sunday school in her seventies. The character NanaBe came to her as a grandmother figure that would teach valuable lessons to children. Judy Marecek has also published “The Jumbled Seed” and “The Independent Branch,” part of a series of stories by NanaBe.