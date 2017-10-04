A Message of Forgiveness Depicted through an Emotional and Engaging Children’s Literature

I highly recommend this book for kids who are just learning to read. Not only is it educational but also engaging.

“The Forgiven Letters: A NanaBe Story” presents NanaBe, a grandmother figure representing every parent, grandparent or guardian that always has the heart to model good values and impart valuable life lessons to their children. Through vibrant and simple illustrations NanaBe’s story is conveyed. NanaBe story is presented in the book in a way that does not seem too complex. Instead, the short and simple texts make learning to read an easy activity which entices children to read more. As according to research photos, illustrations, symbols, and figures are powerful tools in learning, especially for children who are learning to read, the book’s visuals make reading or learning to read a pleasant experience for children and parents.

The book is recommended for kids that are learning to read but most especially, for parents who are very eager to guide their kids in learning both in cognitive and affective aspects as the book focuses on the teaching the value of forgiveness and love.

“The Forgiven Letters: A NanaBe Story” by Judy Marecek will be showcased as one of the phenomenal reads on the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017. This fun read is hard to miss, so don’t forget to grab your copies.

The Forgiven Letters: A NanaBe Story

Written by: Judy Marecek

Published by: Westbow Press

Published date: December 7, 2015

Paperback price: $16.89

About the Author:

Judy Marecek was inspired to write children’s books conveying lessons of kindness, generosity, love and many more when she was serving in Sunday school in her seventies. The character NanaBe came to her as a grandmother figure that would teach valuable lessons to children. Judy Marecek has also published “The Jumbled Seed” and “The Independent Branch,” part of a series of stories by NanaBe.