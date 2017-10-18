A Gay Man’s Journey Embraces Gay Catholic Identity and its place in the LGBT community.

The book, “Hounded by God: A Gay Man’s Journey to Self-Acceptance, Love, and Relationship” depicts what happened to this gay man living in the world of unacceptance, with a sexual identity crisis. This book is very moving, and so compelling to read that it is hard to put it down.

The author, Joseph Gentilini, shamelessly bares his emotions about his struggles as a gay man in ‘60s and 70s. He contends with his spiritual hunger for God and a desire for a blissful union with him, along with his more human desires as a gay man. He sees his thoughtful task to bring the development of his gay vocation within the Catholic Church. So much respect is given to this book and to the author for his honesty, perseverance, and general mission in the attempt to heal the Church’s view of the LGBT community.

It was not easy to grow up in the environment surrounded by religious teachings that taught you that being gay is a sin, immoral, and unacceptable.

This book reflects on the relationship between ourselves and God and is highly recommended for those who seek to understand how God’s deep, wide love embraces us all.

Readers will not only appreciate Gentilini’s complete honesty as he deals with his own perceived failures but also understand the very insightful and emotional message of the book.

This book is one way of making the current generation understand that LGBT persons are not different from others and that they also have a place in society, as well as their religious faiths. It also shows and makes clearer the contribution of LGBT persons in our communities.

Hounded by God: A Gay Man’s Journey to Self-Acceptance, Love, and Relationship was exhibited at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair that took place last October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab your copy.

Hounded by God: A Gay Man’s Journey To Self-Acceptance, Love, and Relationship.

Written by: Joseph Gentilini

Published by: Dog Ear Publishing

Published date: May 2013

Paperback price: $13.99



About the Author:



Joseph Gentilini speaks out of his painful journey in revolt against the Church’s teaching, to hear the voice of God, with the final acceptance of his God-given identity as a gay man in relationship with his spouse and with his God. He became aware of God’s call to all of us that this same grace will be given to us on our own life’s journeys.