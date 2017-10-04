Pastor Recounts Ancestor’s Incredible Military Career through Wonderful Biography

Doug Kauffmann’s childhood memories include his parents telling him about his great grandfather Colonel Tobias B. Kaufman. In his early thirties, Doug found a wooden box previously owned by Colonel Kaufman. This and a series of events connected to his great grandfather prompted the creation of a memoir. Having known a great deal of his great ancestor’s life, Doug felt the desire to share his story.

Colonel Tobias B. Kaufman was a brave and strong fighter born with an inherent skill to lead his men. He rose from a Private to a well-deserved position as a Colonel during the war, proving his outstanding abilities, and was one of the courageous fighters who fought in some fifteen major battles including Glendale, Second Bull Run, Antietam, Gettysburg, The Wilderness, and Spotsylvania. The biography not only tells of Colonel Kaufman’s life in the war but also features his life after the conflict, particularly the heartwarming story of the return of his pistol. It is a highly appealing book that recounts a true and beautiful story of a man considered to be “one of the most illustrious of the Civil War heroes of Central Pennsylvania” by the well-known Pennsylvania Civil War soldier and author, J. Howard Wert. The book also includes a few rich descriptions of what the Colonel faced in the war. Truly, a great piece worth indulging into during one’s lazy, laidback days.

“Tobias’s Story: The Life and Civil War Career of Tobias B. Kaufman” will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair happening on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy.

Tobias’s Story: The Life and Civil War Career of Tobias B. Kaufman

Written by Doug Kauffmann

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date October 2012

Paperback price $19.99

About the author

Doug Kauffmann is pastor of the Connie Maxwell Baptist Church and Children’s Home in Greenwood, SC. He earned a BA degree in History from Duke University and a Master of Divinity degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY. He is married to Sally Hill Kauffmann and has two daughters, Anna and Christina. In addition to his ministerial duties, Kauffmann also enjoys teaching and is an Adjunct Professor of World Religions at Lander University in Greenwood, SC. His interest in Civil War history began with a reading of the classic work by Glenn Tucker, High Tide at Gettysburg, in preparation for a visit to the Gettysburg Battlefield in 1994. His great grandfather, Colonel Tobias B. Kaufman, fought at Gettysburg.