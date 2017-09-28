The Precariousness of Life according to Nature

Nature has an uncanny way of making meaning in people’s lives. Former magazine editor Dianne Butler does just that in her poetry collection, On the Wire.



The poetry collection revolves around the beauty of nature. Each poem is a vivid image of unspoiled grandeur that appeals to the reader’s senses—the smell of flowers, the cold breeze, the sight of the ocean. The book’s title is indicative of a wide-eyed bird perched on a suspended wire, taking its surroundings in.



The book also serves as Butler’s personal poetic journal, reflecting her affinity to nature. And like the bird in her book’s cover, her poems are observations of everything that has happened in her life. The book covers her life’s journey, from a young woman to a mature adult who has experienced both happiness and sadness. Through her poems, she ponders over her mistakes and her role in an ever-changing world. The book’s cover art is done by Butler herself.



Kirkus Reviews describes the book as a “slim volume of poems [that] explores the writer’s experience, using images and themes from nature,” and cites “Drops of Red” as one of the book’s more successful poems, where the images are specific yet surprising. While an independent journalist, Tamara Sellman, soothes herself with “poems about cranes, willow trees and the color red.”





About the Author

Dianne Butler is a published author and editor. She was raised on a farm and loves traveling. She has worked for a handful of publications, including the West Wind Review, Spotlight magazine, and the Siskiyou newspaper. She studied alongside Raymond Carver, James Welch, Tobias Wolfe, Robert Stone, Kim Addonizio, Lawson Inada, and other successful wonderful writers. Dianne is also a writing fellow of the Santa Barbara Writer’s Workshop. She currently resides in Chico, California.

