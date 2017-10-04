Fun and Loving Family Bonding Time Showcased in Author’s New Book

Family will always be family. No matter how far the distance is. No matter how different their paths are. It will always be an undeniable great bond. This beautiful family link is presented in the book, “The Cabin at the Lake”.



The book shares the good feel of family bonding time. It narrates the wonderful gathering and celebrations that happened in the cabin by the lake. It also showcases the beautiful connection of families and relatives that were brought together in one special and memorable time of their lives. Both young and old, especially the kids as well as Nana and Papaw, had their own share of moments. They all took the chance of making the ties even more authentic and stronger. They all enjoyed the events of telling stories, sitting together, playing with kids, doing water activities and expressing their affection as a family. This book brings a lot of magic to readers since it does not only account a good genuine story but it also reflects the sincere love of a family.



The Cabin at the Lake is also filled with vivid and colourful illustrations of the many fun activities and experiences of being with the most important people – family and relatives – in one’s life. This book is a good choice for those who are seeking of a light at the same time relatable kind of book.



This book is a good treat and is one of those kinds which is really delightful to have and share with others. This is a valuable and exciting read.



The Cabin at the Lake will be displayed in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair - Print on October 11, 2017. Grab a copy and have fun!



The Cabin at the Lake

Written by Jenifer Grotte

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date 2016

Paperback price $12.45



About the Author

Jenifer Grotte lives near Eau Claire, Wisconsin with her husband, their children and grandchildren. She is an early childhood education teacher that loves the excitement and enthusiasm for learning displayed by children that age. The Cabin at the Lake comes from personal experience of time spent at a family cabin with extended family from all over the country.