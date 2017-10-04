A Thought of Gratitude is Inculcated by the Book, Saying Thanks and Beyond Is Saying Thank You Enough?

Saying “thank you” was an unlimited exchange of words between the author, Ralph Mosgrove and his wife Elsie, who became disabled from a fall, breaking her hip and causing a compression fracture of her vertebra. Using a four-wheel walker as needed, she experienced the kindness of strangers who stood aside to allow her to enter before them.

The Mosgroves have been so blessed—receiving so much kindness from the surroundings—and came across a point of taking thank yours to more than words can express.

In Saying Thanks and Beyond, Ralph explores ways to respond to acts of kindness, to go beyond the words, and to find possibilities. He offers ideas to inspire the readers to become better persons and give someone else that emotional lift—like an elderly person who lost their independence or a soldier who can’t open a door for himself because of loss of limb. Mosgrove highly encourages every individual to change the world and give a legacy of yourself to the generation who is watching.

This is a very inspiring and heart-warming story that every person must read, it’s not only a book of gratitude and kindness but also a book of deep understanding as to how important kindness is in every man is, especially to persons who have had difficulties in life.

Reading Ralph Mosgrove’s delightful essay on Saying Thanks and Beyond gives a new perspective on those old automatic responses, especially to those raised with politeness.

This book is highly recommended for all generation’s reading.

Saying Thanks and Beyond will be exhibited at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair - Print which will take place on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab your copy!

Written by: Ralph Mosgrove

Published by: Archway Publishing

Published date: March 2017

Paperback price: £6.95

About the author:

Ralph Mosgrove, widowed in 2015, is a retired Navy Veteran, Pastor and Educator. Employed in human relations, counseling and a musician, he is a father and grandfather. Ralph lives in St. Petersburg, FL. This is his debut book.