New Book for LEGO® Lovers and Adult Fans of LEGO®

SmallBrickCity.com is pleased to announce the release of a brand-new book for LEGO® lovers and AFOLs (adult fans of LEGO®), “Bricks for Small Places: Design & Build a Stunning LEGO® City in a Small Space”.

In this first-of-its-kind book, you will learn how to create a spectacular LEGO® city even if you do not have a large space.

Size does not always matter when it comes to building an awesome LEGO® city. Design, concept, back story, scale of complexity and details are more important factors in creating a great LEGO® city. With the right techniques and approach, you can build an amazing brick city that will make people go “wow”, even if you do not have the luxury of a large space.

Written by a professional production designer for stage & entertainment, the book covers design techniques and 10 steps to build your own LEGO® city in a small space. Topics covered include design philosophy & principles, brick city planning, choosing your builds, building your city and an in-depth case study of a 62,000+ piece brick city built in a 6ft x 2ft area space. There are almost 250 photos on city layouts, official builds, MODs and MOCs.

“Bricks for Small Places” is the definitive guidebook for anyone looking to build a LEGO® city and a perfect gift for any LEGO® fan. The soft-bound book measures 9“ x 6”, contains 166 pages and is available as a printed hardcopy as well as instant download at smallbrickcity.com or on Amazon.

