Myth, Magic, and Mayhem in One Fictional Kingdom

Darcey, who has always loved the science fiction genre, decided to start writing his own book in 2000. One of the four books in the Kingdoms and Empires series, Dark Rage blends fantasy and science fiction to create a futuristic story about myth and magic.

Avid science-fiction-fan-turned-author Daniel Darcey presents a bewitching story about a war that will reshape an entire universe in Dark Rage.

The book follows the fight for dominance between Princess Asora of the Utopian Kingdom and her sister, Queen Laxur of the Darkcon Empire. While Princess Asora wishes for scientific and magical enlightenment for the entire realm, Queen Laxur desires to amass power for revenge. Readers will meet several familiar mythical creatures in Darcey’s book. Dragons, dwarves, vampires, werewolves, and others will take sides in the battle between the royal sisters.

Danielle Urban, an Amazon customer, gave the book five stars and commended the “believable out of this

world characters” and “stunning and brilliantly written plot.”

Dark Rage was showcased at LitFire’s booth at the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, from September 1 to 3. The event attracts over eighty thousand visitors annually at East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia.







Dark Rage

Written by Daniel Darcey

Hardcover | $37.95

Kindle | $9.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Daniel Darcey is a retired US Navy and engineer. He is the author of the fantasy-science fiction series Kingdoms and Empires. He also writes for Universal Creative Writing Magazine, a magazine that aims to help writers realize their publishing dreams.