Slots Capital Giving 20 Free Spins on New Johnny Jungle Slot from Rival Gaming

“Yes, we’re off on another exciting jungle expedition,” said Slots Capital’s intrepid casino blogger, Slots Lotty. “Last month we had free spins on our new Jumping Jaguar slot and now we’re back for more with Johnny Jungle!”

Slots Capital Casino heads back into steaming tropical rainforests in its new Johnny Jungle and the Hidden Temple slot game from Rival Gaming. For a limited time, the casino is giving active players 20 free spins on the new game.



Johnny Jungle Introductory Bonus

20 Free Spins – Win up to $180

Prior deposit in 2017 required; available September 28 to 30, 2017 only.



Johnny Jungle is on a quest to discover hidden treasures and lost cities. His Compass, Binoculars, Two-way Radio and Safari Knife spin on the game’s five reels along with the treasures he seeks including rare Orchids, Golden Coins, and mystic Idols.

Three or more Monkey symbols trigger free spins. During free spins, the Johnny Jungle icon is a Sticky Wild– it sticks to the reel and triggers a re-spin.



Three or more Golden Idols initiate a bonus game where players choose an Idol to reveal an instant prize.

“Yes, we’re off on another exciting jungle expedition,” said Slots Capital’s intrepid casino blogger, Slots Lotty. “Last month we had free spins on our new Jumping Jaguar slot and now we’re back for more with Johnny Jungle!”



Johnny Jungle is now available in Slots Capital’s download and instant play casinos. Johnny Jungle Mobile, now in the mobile casino, is designed specially for smartphones and tablets.

Slots Capital Casino offers dozens of unique online casino games from Rival Gaming which are enjoyed by players all over the world. Details about this and other current casino bonuses are available at http://www.slotscapital.lv/promotions/bonuses.



Watch this online poker news story on YouTube