Author Shares the Story of His Service as Motorcade Escort to Five United States Presidents

The Presidents’ Escort is the true story of Joseph Browning Corbin’s adventure-packed journey through time beginning with Corbin’s early life in the Shenandoah Mountains during Prohibition. The story spins the reader through a tornado that leaves the toddler homeless then onto the ravages of World War II combat in the bitter cold with General George S. Patton in the Battle of the Bulge.

It then weaves through the streets of Washington, D.C., and the White House, amidst its politics, relationships, and fanfare, where Corbin became the only motorcyle police officer ever to escort presidential motorcades for five United States presidents - Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon.

The President’s Escort is a highly entertaining book. This book will soon be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will soon happen on October 11, 2017.

The President’s Escort

Written by: Joseph Browning Corbin with Susan Funk

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: December 2016

Paperback price: $19.99



About the authors

Joseph B. Corbin is a public speaker and author whose life experiences include combat in World War II under General George S. Patton, a career with the Metropolitan Police Department, and as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C., where he served alongside five U.S. presidents. Mr. Corbin, who lives with his wife, Nancy, in Seminole, Florida, credits the Lord with seeing him through tragedies and triumphs. “God has always guided and protected me throughout life. We can accomplish nothing without his help. For the remaining days he gives me on this earth, I plan to give honor and glory to his holy name. To God be the glory.”

Susan M. Funk is a radio personality, speaker, and writer whose career includes twenty-five years in ministry, broadcast, and print journalism in Southern California. Ms. Funk resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.