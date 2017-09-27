CIH® Fall Exam Period is Just Days Away for Industrial Hygienists Pursuing Certification

The first day of the Certified Industrial Hygienist® Fall Exam window begins in less than one week. On October 1st, applicants who successfully submitted completed applications by the deadline and were notified by the staff at the American Board of Industrial Hygiene® (ABIH®) that they are approved Candidates for the Fall Exam are eligible to sit for the exam.



ABIH® has contracted with Prometric to provide exam locations throughout the United States, Canada and in many other countries across the globe. Candidates for the exam will need their identification number listed in the Authorization to Test Letter that they received to obtain their examination appointment. Approved Candidates need to schedule their exam with Prometric before the end of the exam window on November 30th.



Prometric offers two ways to schedule the examination:

Online at www.prometric.com/abih

By phone at (800) 800-1123, international candidates should check the Prometric website for country specific telephone numbers at www.prometric.com/en-us/clients/pages/contact-numbers.aspx?client=ABIH



For those who missed the August 1st deadline to become eligible for the Fall Exam window, the 2018 Spring Exam deadline to submit completed applications is February 1st. All of the requirements and the process for those interested in pursuing CIH® certification have been clearly defined in the Candidate Handbook. The downloadable document discusses everything from academic and experience requirements to the application process, fees and examination information. It can be found at:

http://www.abih.org/sites/default/files/downloads/Candidate%20Handbook%20Fall%202017.pdf



“We wish those who will be taking the exam the best as they pursue the industrial hygiene industry’s premier certification,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “The Fall Exam window is an exciting time for those who want to join the family of top-ranking professionals who can call themselves Certified Industrial Hygienists.”



To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



About the American Board of Industrial Hygiene ®

Since 1960, ABIH®, a not-for-profit corporation, has been the world’s largest organization for certifying professionals in the practice of industrial hygiene. ABIH® is the premier credentialing body responsible for ensuring high-quality certification including education, experience, examination, certification maintenance and ethics enforcement. Currently, more than 6900 people in 32 countries are certified to use the CIH® credential.