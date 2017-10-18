An Inspired Mother Writes a Story of One Epic Adventure

This popular novel of Sheila McIntyre tells the adventure of two young lads who discover a dire secret inside a menacing forest

When we are young, we often seek adventures and thrill until the sun sets. Oftentimes, these adventures lead us to wonderful discoveries, sometimes danger. This book tells the story about two thirteen-year old boys who, out of curiosity, defy their parents’ order and proceed to enter a forbidden forest. Upon reaching the heart of the forest, their excitement turns into a horrifying experience. The boys discover something they didn’t expect. There, they find evidence that could lead to clues and may eventually solve a serious crime. They decide to tell it to the cops but are ignored due to vague information. Knowing that their parents won’t believe them, they decide to solve the old crime on their own. Thanks to their detective skills, they are able to identify the culprit.

Sheila McIntyre who is already a mother of three made it sure that the story will definitely be exciting, by making it a mysterious type of adventure, making sure the readers will feel like they’re also part of the story. A lot of moral lesson will also be learned throughout the story.

Readers who are fan of mystery type novels will definitely like this. This is a well-written one and can be read by readers of all ages.

The novel “The Secret in the Forest” has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print which took place last October 11, 2017. Every fan of mystery novels must have a copy of this splendid work.



The Secret In The Forest

Written by Sheila McIntyre

Published by Infinity Publishing (PA)

Published date August 22, 2008

Paperback price: $9.95

About the author

Sheila Adam McIntyre grew up in St. Jacobs, a quaint, little village in Canada, on the banks of the Conestoga River. She is currently residing in Gillette, New Jersey and has three sons. Her simple lifestyle in their little village in Canada became one of her early inspirations for her stories’ atmosphere.