Author combines suspense and thrills in one epic story

The novel The Secret in the Forest is a story about two thirteen-year old boys who disobeyed their parents and entered a forbidden forest, looking for adventure. What they discovered in the forest is more than what they have anticipated. There, the two boys discovered evidences that will lead to clues which will eventually solve a serious crime. When the police didn’t believe the two due to previous inaccurate reporting, and since they cannot tell it to their parents that they entered the forbidden forest for fear of punishment, they realized that they must solve the old crime on their own. Eventually, with their detective skills, they were able to discover the identity of the culprit, at great risk to themselves.

This is a well-written story by Sheila McIntyre which involves mystery and adventure at the same time. The novel will make the readers feel like they are part of it. More importantly, moral lesson will be learned throughout the story.

The Secret in the Forest is highly recommended to those avid readers of mystery novels. The story is a well-written book and can be read by readers of all ages.

The Secret In The Forest

Written by Sheila McIntyre

Published by Infinity Publishing (PA)

Published date August 22, 2008

Paperback price: $9.95



About the author

Sheila Adam McIntyre grew up in St. Jacobs, a quaint, little village in Canada, on the banks of the Conestoga River. She is currently residing in Gillette, New Jersey and has three sons. Her simple lifestyle in their little village in Canada became one of her early inspirations for her stories’ atmosphere.