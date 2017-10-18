An Inspired Writer Combines Mystery and Crime in One Epic Story

This novel written by Sheila McIntyre tells about the epic adventure of two young lads who discovered something that will lead to clues that may solve an old crime.

Out of curiosity, two thirteen year-old boys enter a menacing forest, even after they were warned by the people in their town. The boys are in search for a mysterious cave rumored to be found inside the dire forest near their village. Being young and carefree, they take the risk and disregard the warnings. Upon reaching the said cave, unexplainable occurrences started to happen. They witnessed strange things that are far beyond their control. To add more excitement, the two discovered something that might lead them to clues which will help solve an old crime. What happens next is for the readers to find out.

“The Cave in the Forest” by Sheila McIntyre involves mystery and thrill that will definitely make the readers feel like they’re also part of the adventure. More importantly, moral lessons will be learned throughout the story.

This is a great novel for avid readers who love mystery and crime stories. The author made sure that this is a well-written novel for readers of all ages.

The novel “The Cave in the Forest” has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print which took place last October 11, 2017. Collectors of mystery novels should never miss this chance of having another great addition to their collection.



The Cave in the Forest

Written by: Sheila McIntyre

Published by: Infinity Publishing (PA)

Published Date: April 3, 2016

Paperback price: $9.95

About the author

Sheila Adam McIntyre grew up in St. Jacobs, a quaint, little village in Canada, on the banks of the Conestoga River. She is currently residing in Gillette, New Jersey and has three sons. Her simple lifestyle in their little village in Canada became one of her early inspirations for her stories’ atmosphere.