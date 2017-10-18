Author Shares Gripping Survival Story of WW2 POW Uncle

Bob Pitzel’s book “Journey to Freedom: A US Marine Survives WW2 in Japan” recounts an extraordinary tale of hardships and struggle for survival by an American POW — Daniel J. Pitzel.

Bob takes the readers back in time, during the younger years of Daniel J. Pitzel. Daniel enlisted in the USMC, and completed basic training in San Diego at the age of 21. At the end of his first hitch, he chose to reenlist in the Marine Corps, and wins the coveted oversea duty in Shanghai where he was part of the security force for the International Settlements. He met Vera, a Russian woman from Harbin, China, and they married in 1940. At the height of the WWII in the Pacific theater, Daniel was conscripted and sent to Olongapo on the eastern coast of the Bataan Peninsula.

From then on, it was an uphill battle for Daniel. After a valiant defense of Corregidor, he was taken as a POW by the Imperial Japanese Army. His will to survive was constantly put to the extreme test until his liberation in 1945. Daniel fights another battle with the government bureaucracy to get his wife back to the USA, before he reunited with his family.

Bob Pitzel’s book will be a precious legacy and a reverent retelling of a war hero’s struggle for survival and freedom. “Journey to Freedom: A US Marine Survives WW2 in Japan” was just one of the many amazing books at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017.



Journey to Freedom: A US Marine Survives WW2 in Japan

Written by Robert H Pitzel

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date July 25, 2016

Paperback price: $13.95



About the author

Robert “Bob” H. Pitzel is a retired English and History teacher living in Southern California. He is the nephew of Daniel J. Pitzel, his book’s hero. Bob researched the information needed to form the backdrop for Daniel’s personal story. After Daniel’s death a nephew very close to Daniel discovered a trove of documents and papers in a Marine footlocker. It provided facts for Bob to tie to Daniel’s family and military biographies, and thus the creation of an extraordinary story.