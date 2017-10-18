First-Time Thriller Novel Writer Gives Readers a Surprise of a Lifetime

The thriller novel that will keep the readers up all night from start to finish.

The story revolves around the “so-called” accident of an engaged couple that occurred during their drive down the mountain, which killed Michael. His fiancé, Cari, was almost left for dead had it not been for her dead fiancé’s otherworldly interaction with her in order to help her survive and solve the mystery surrounding his premature death.

“Over the Edge” was written by Mae Kidman Aldous. The story is a great combination of death, unanswered questions and call for justice. The magnificent twist will leave the readers awe-struck. This is a well-written story that will definitely glue readers to their seats. The novel’s characters are illustrated and defined well. Each individual character has distinct features that blend well with the storyline.

The novel’s central plot was delivered successfully. The author played the words and storyline so well that one couldn’t help but wonder if this is indeed her first novel ever.

“Over the Edge” gives the readers a novel that will keep them on their toes, a novel that has an incredible twist. “Over the Edge” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which took place last October 11, 2017.

Over the Edge

Written by: Mae Kidman Aldous

Published by: LifeRich Publishing

Published date: November 11, 2013

Paperback price: $18.99



About the author

Mae Kidman Aldous, author of several published children’s stories, wrote her very first novel, “Over the Edge.” She was born and raised in the mountains of northern Utah. She graduated at Ben Lomond High School. She worked at Weber County Health Department. She and her husband moved for a time to Central Virginia and then to North Carolina, where she currently resides in Concord. They have four children, twelve grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Aside from writing, she also enjoys gardening, crafts, and spending time with her grandchildren.