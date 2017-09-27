Former Medical Services Corps Officer Publishes Collection of Poetry

Anyone who loves poetry should get their hands on Larry McCarthy’s Firethorn Inn: A Book of Verse (Outskirts Press, 2016). This is a collection of poems that the author organizes in three sections: Natural World, Emotion and Relationships, and Silliness. “Natural World” extols the love of nature, “Emotion and Relationships” deals with all facets of human relationships, while “Silliness” is about humorous stories and experiences.



Avid poetry lovers will not fail to notice that the author somewhat likens his poetry collection to an inn (or pub), a perfect place where diverse personalities converge, where diverse experiences add color to the peculiarities of life, where the atmosphere affirms the human spirit – where variety is the spice of life and every moment is a celebration of the randomness of life, of humor, and of beauty.



The poems are simple and clever; most poems are rhythmic, some are free verse. The poems are terse but transparent with form, emotion, and thought – playful and philosophical at the same time. Choice titles are “Truly Feline”, “Dissolution”, and “Two-Thirty”.



Firethorn Inn is more than inspiring and not only diverse. It’s rich, deep, thought-provoking, and yes, fun. The poetry collection deserves a place on every poetry lover’s bookshelf and a spot in poetry reading sessions.



Firethorn Inn: A Book of Verse is available at http://larrymccarthybooks.com/





Firethorn Inn: A Book of Verse

Written by Larry A. McCarthy

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: June 21, 2016

Paperback price: $13.24



About the Author



Larry McCarthy is a former Army Medical Service Corps officer who served in Viet Nam. He had a long career working in the fields of public health administration and public health care finance. His educational background in science is reflected in many of his poems. He lives outside of Louisville, Kentucky.