Philips showcases dedicated radiation oncology innovations at ASTRO 2017 to speed treatment planning and improve patient experience

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) will showcase its integrated radiation oncology solutions at the American Society for Radiation Oncology’s (ASTRO) 59th Annual Meeting and Exhibition in San Diego, California. Focused on enhancing precision, managing radiation successfully and reducing time to treatment, Philips aims to create greater consistency across the treatment planning process for radiation oncologists and their patients. Among Philips’ latest innovations is RTdrive MR Prostate, the first and only workflow solution that combines imaging, MR-based auto-contouring and workflow management to generate high-quality treatment plans for prostate cancer in within 25 minutes*.

While targeted radiotherapy can be effective, uncertainties throughout the process – from imaging to planning to treatment – can impact the quality of care. These uncertainties, combined with growing caseloads, higher patient throughputs and increasing pressure on resources, all present a challenge to providing efficient care. With innovations that can reduce these uncertainties, improve accuracy, and enhance the ability to assess therapy response and adapt treatment plans if necessary, radiation oncologists can confidently deliver consistent, high-quality care.

RTdrive MR Prostate enables radiation oncologists to generate high-quality treatment plans for prostate cancer with fewer manual steps by harnessing the power of the Ingenia MR-RT platform, MR-only simulation, Auto-Contouring and Pinnacle³ Auto-Planning. Due to this breakthrough in intelligent automation, radiation oncologists can create treatment plans more quickly with less effort, saving valuable time and contributing to a better patient experience.

“Oncology care teams strive to increase precision, accelerate time to treatment, improve patient care and enhance patient satisfaction,” said Ardie Ermers, General Manager of Radiation Oncology at Philips. “Delivering on our commitment to provide meaningful innovations for patients and care providers, we have focused on developing solutions in radiation oncology to streamline workflows from start to finish.”

The confident path to treatment

With integrated tools, systems and software that span from imaging to treatment planning, Philips’ radiation oncology solutions streamline processes and workflows to improve radiotherapy planning and delivery.

This year, Pinnacle3 16 has a refreshed user interface and an overall improved look and feel. New features include Deformable Image Registration (DIR) incorporated into the Dynamic Planning module, and Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT), which integrates Proton Photon planning into the Pinnacle3 16 Proton Planning environment.

Advancing radiotherapy innovation

In addition to RTdrive MR Prostate and Pinnacle3 16, Philips will showcase the following radiotherapy innovations at ASTRO:

iPatient for Big Bore CT – A patient-centered imaging workflow that helps drive consistency in image quality from scan to scan across diverse patient populations, which is particularly important in cancer cases. The iPatient platform provides a standardized approach to simulation imaging with advanced 4D imaging applications. The platform also successfully manages a patient’s optimal radiation dose and image quality.

Ingenia MR-RT with MR-only simulation – A comprehensive MR simulation platform that provides high-quality, high-contrast MR images acquired in the treatment position to support confident delineation of targets and organs at risk.

Visit Philips at booth #1835 at ASTRO. For more information about Philips' presence at the show, including the full suite of Philips radiation oncology technology and integrated solutions, visit Philips' ASTRO event website and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates throughout #ASTRO17.

*Tested in a non-clinical environment with single Pinnacle3 user and a 5-beam IMRT plan. Excluding time for optional manual adjustments.