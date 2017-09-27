Thai Union, Samut Sakhon Football Club Host Sports Clinic for Students

Caption: Children of Thai Union employees along with students from Wat Yaichomprasat School and Wat Sirsudtharam School are pictured during a football clinic organized by Thai Union and Samut Sakhon Football Club.

Local student-athletes recently had the opportunity to participate in a Thai Union Group PCL and Samut Sakhon Football Club (F.C.) sports clinic to learn skill drills and proper football techniques at Thai Union Field. Team coaching staff and players, along with Thai Union employees, co-organized the third of four sports clinics this year for area schoolchildren, emphasizing the importance of physical education to a healthy lifestyle. Students from Wat Yaichomprasat School, Wat Srisudtharam School and children of Thai Union employees participated in the event.