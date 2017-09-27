Voting Opens for 2017 Efma-Accenture Distribution & Marketing Innovation Awards

Voting has opened for the 5th Efma–Accenture Distribution & Marketing Innovation Awards program, which recognizes the most-innovative projects in retail banking worldwide. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Oct. 25 in Rome.

This year, 183 financial services institutions from 59 countries submitted more than 450 innovations, from which 48 have been selected as finalists, split across eight categories.

Efma members and non-members from financial institutions may now vote online for the winners and runners-up in each category. Votes may be cast until Sept. 29 at https://www.efma.com/innovations/nominees, where voters will evaluate the innovations and rank their top choices, awarding a bronze, silver and gold medal to three of the six nominees per category.

Those attending the awards ceremony in person or via live webcast will be able to vote for the ‘Best New Product or Service category’ during the event. Each nominee will have seven minutes to pitch and demo their innovation to participants to get those all-important final votes.

The 2017 finalists are:

Best New Product or Service

comdirect bank – Finooptimizer – The smart tool to multiply your money; a financial management tool to help optimize customers transactions Emirates NBD – Liv. – The First Digital Lifestyle Bank Globally; promoting social and financial wellness OP Group – OP Kulku – Care-free electric car leasing service utilizing omnichannel sales to optimize the customer experience DenizBank – Augmented Agricultural Banking App – Banking backed by technology enhanced intelligence and algorithm driven agricultural platform Alior Bank – HAIZ – Banking communicator for tech-savvy customers BBVA – BBVA Valora – Helps assess how much a consumer’s home can be worth by grouping expenses and related information

Big Data, Analytics and AI

Isbank – Isbank’s Marketing Brain – Creating relevant, contextual, consistent and personalized interactions mBank – ChatMe&mAIA Program – Full chat interaction service program focused on providing an omnichannel experience with AI support) Banco Bradesco – Nuveo – Uses AI to capture and interpret information from legal documents and contracts Sberbank – Tips in Sberbank Online – Helps users change their financial habits for the better Mashreq Bank – Mashreq Chat Banking – The world’s first chat banking platform integrated with Facebook Messenger Leumi Card – Secured Touch – Behavorial biometric technology that replaces second-factor authentication

Customer Experience & Engagement

DenizBank – DenizBank Senior Banking Service Model – A social responsibility service model for pensioners KBC Bank – KBC’s My car – Driving customer experience in car loans La Banque Postale – La Banque Postale Digital Inclusion Program in the Banking Sector – Developing digital use of banking services Siam Commercial Bank – Easy Van – An entertaining, movable digital banking classroom Nordea Bank – Nordea Car portal – Online car leasing platform Garanti Bank – Mobile Interactive Assistant – An assistant to conduct self-service transactions on the mobile banking platform

Digital Marketing

Zagreba?ka Banka – Cash Loans “I live for today“ – Digital platform for customers to share answers to inquiries DBS Bank – DBS Sparks – Digital content marketing, inspired by true client stories DenizBank – The Visible Man-Scenario integration to an internet series – Creating ‘native content’ Banco Bradesco – Content House SXSW 2017 – Up-to-date content that democratizes access to discussions and connects the brand to consumers Self Bank – Pequeños Inversores – Little Investors, bringing investment funds to all consumers in a simple way La Caixa – imaginBank chatbot – Spain’s first Facebook chatbot provided by a financial institution

New Business Ecosystem

mBank – mPower Business Starter – Facilitating new business with an intuitive experience Yapi Kredi Bankasi – Code.Yap?Kredi – Software providing education and support for bright young minds Mizuho Financial Group – Diving into API Banking to explore the IoT ecosystem Citigroup – Citi Developer Hub – Collaborative ecosystem delivering cutting-edge solutions Fidor Bank – Fidor Bank’s digital marketplace “Finance Bay” – Customers ‘shop’ for trusted FinTech, InsurTech and TradeTech apps Standard Bank – Feenix Crowd Funding Platform – Connecting students looking for finance with donors looking to make a difference

Phygital Distribution

Standard Chartered Bank Korea – SCBK X Payco – Collaboration of banking and payment services comdirect bank – cominvest – The Modern Digital Asset Management by comdirect ICICI Bank – Next generation features in iMobile- ICICI Bank’s mobile banking application Banco Bradesco – Offering Credit to SMEs through mobile Idea Bank – Idea Hub Express – Mobile co-working space Axis Bank – Augmented Reality feature in Near Me Section of mobile banking services

Wallets & Payments

DBS Bank – POSB Smart Buddy Programme – Contactless payments ecosystem, cultivating sensible savings and spending habits among students Barclaycard – Barclaycard Grab+Go – New payment concept that transforms shoppers’ smartphones into a ‘pocket checkout’ Intesa Sanpaolo – JiffyPay – Mobile payment system leveraging ultrasound to transform payments from ‘push’ to ‘pull’ Soldo – Soldo Family Wallet – Multi-user account that manages the entire family’s expenses Maybank Berhad – New Maybank2u Pay – Open API platform for digital payments to e-commerce merchants Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ – MUFG COIN – New digital payment instrument: a form of virtual currency issued using blockchain technology

Workforce Empowerment & Behavior

DenizBank – I Have a Solution! – Gamified platform that creates open innovation and “coopetetive” (cooperative + competitive) idea playground Mouvement Desjardins – Desjardins Group’s entourage service – Proactively addresses complaints to ensure friends and family are getting great service Sberbank – Smart Learning System – Individual approach to mastering managers’ skills through big data analytics OCBC Bank – HR in your Pocket (HIP) – Provides more than 6,000 employees in Singapore access to HR resources at their fingertips Intesa Sanpaolo – ISP Digital Learning – Portal and Smartphone App to Learn Anytime, Anywhere Kotak Mahindra Bank – Executive Assistance Bot (Cognitive Data Analytics with NLS) – Instant insights and decision making for senior management leaders

Two special categories – Global Innovator Challenger and Global Innovator Established Player – will be selected by an impartial Expert Jury Committee, which will vote on the quality and quantity of each institution’s innovations.

The finalists are:

Global Innovator Challenger Players:

CheBanca! DenizBank Fidor Bank Idea Bank N26 SolarisBank Widiba

Global Innovator Established Players:

BBVA Banco Bradesco Caixabank DBS Bank Emirates NBD Garanti Bank HDFC Bank ICICI Bank Sberbank USAA

To find out more about the Efma–Accenture Distribution & Marketing Innovation Awards or to reserve your space at the ceremony, click here.

