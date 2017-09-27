Rxgo.com releases Vigamox Coupons and Savings Guide

Using the tools at www.rxgo.com, patients can begin to lower their monthly prescription costs using the time-tested technique of comparison shopping. The work has already been completed for you. Simply enter your zip code for the cheapest drug prices in your area. Print the coupon and take it with you.

Patients can save additional money using a Vigamox discount card.

Manufacturer Coupons for Vigamox

Novartis, the makers of Vigamox, offer a printable rebate offer to help with the cost of this medication. Patients may pay as little as $25 per prescription. Patients must have a valid prescription for Vigamox while presenting this coupon. Consumers may also call Novartis directly for more information. The lines are open M–F, 8am to 8pm, Eastern Time.

1-844-236-8027

Patient Assistance Programs for Vigamox

Novartis offers additional patient assistance for low-income patients. Consumers can simply go online and fill out an application to see if they qualify for this help; Novartis asks that patients enroll in the company’s Patient Assistance Foundation. Novartis offers assistance for a wide range of its products.

Manufacturer discount programs are unavailable to Medicare and Medicaid recipients; however, those on government health programs may still qualify for additional governmental assistance on the costs of their prescriptions. The program provides for up to $4,000 worth of assistance over 12 months. Patients can check out the SSA’s Extra Help Program online to see if they qualify.