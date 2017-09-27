Cancer: Etiology and Purpose

The author proposes a new way of viewing cancer. He believes that it is a byproduct of stress, “a late stage manifestation of excess stress adaptation.”

Health advocate and lifestyle coach Paul Leendertse aims to raise awareness and enlighten readers about the causes of cancer through his book What’s in a Tear? The Purpose of Cancer.

The author proposes a new way of viewing cancer. He believes that it is a byproduct of stress, “a late stage manifestation of excess stress adaptation.” He highlights that people fail to realize that stressors add up, and that it affects the general well-being of a person, even producing cancer as an effect.

The author spent most of his life learning the holistic approach to tackling health and health problems, from the person’s physical body, emotional processes, spirituality, and even how produce are farmed. He intends to help readers understand what cancer really is through a historical and scientifically backed up approach, proving that cancer is not just a random irregularity in chromosomal coding, and that certain things could be done to prevent it.

What’s in a Tear? The Purpose of Cancer was displayed at LitFire Publishing’s booth during the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3. More than eighty thousand literary fans huddled in the largest independent book fair in the country which took place at East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia.





What’s in a Tear? The Purpose of Cancer

Written by Paul Leendertse

Kindle | $9.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Paul Leendertse holds a degree in kinesiology from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. He is a Level 3 CHEK holistic lifestyle coach at the CHEK Institute of California.