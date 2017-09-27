Spiritual Book Highlights Women of the Bible, Their Works for God’s Ministry

“This book provides useful insight into their lives and how we can use them as an example to help us see characteristics of a truly Blessed Woman.”

Award-winning advisor and church leader Dr. Darnelle Wilson presents years of study on the contributions of women of the Bible to the Christian ministry throughout the years in When a Woman Is in Love with God: A Woman That Loves God.

Dr. Wilson has served in the ministry for over thirty years, working to empower women to take on more active roles in the vocation. In When a Woman Is in Love with God, she shows through various examples from women in the Bible how a woman can show her love for God. “The woman who is in love with God will take her challenge given by God. In times of trials and tribulations, when her friends and relatives turn on her, her love for God sustains her,” says Dr. Wilson.

Through her book, Dr. Wilson hopes to encourage women “to give God [their] unconditional love” and become his instrument of good on earth.

This book was exhibited at LitFire Publishing’s booth at the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, from September 1 to 3. The event attracts eighty thousand visitors annually at the downtown Decatur Square in Georgia.





When a Woman Is in Love with God: A Woman That Loves God

Written by Darnelle Wilson

About the Author

Dr. Darnelle H. Wilson is a church leader, motivational speaker, certified counselor, and award-winning advisor. She was the president of the South Carolina State Women Council before she began serving in her current position as the South Carolina Upstate Missionary president and coordinator in Region 8 of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Also, she is a newly appointed member of the Board of Directors for the William Lee Bonner Bible College.