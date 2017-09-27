Coming of Age in Tumultuous Times

Ireland, like America, has been a land of many invasions. by armies and settlers. Follow the impact on the lives of young men in Ireland in the 17th century.

Fred Ruark has documented the life of Mattie O’Doole as the plantation of Ulster, the civil war in England, and the rise of Oliver Cromwell changes his life. A farm boy turned soldier enters a saga starting in Ireland and leading to the new world.

The Saints Lost Their Way is a well-researched historical novel emphasizing the futility of war and its impact on an Irish family. The novel also explores the similarities of various cultures as they deal with the disruptions inflicted by invaders and the consequences of losing battles.

The research included accessing 17th-century documents of witness depositions of atrocities during the Irish Rebellion of 1641 and traveling in Ireland in 2016.

About the author:

Ruark has long had a passion for seeking his own Irish roots which led to delving into Irish history which further led to the discovery of similarities, both profound and subtle, between the culture and experiences between the Irish and the Native Americans. The plight of the indigenous people of America has long been a topic of interest. A graduate of Johns Hopkins University, with a BS in Management and an MS in Adult Education, retired from a long career with utilities and consulting ventures, now residing in Southern Maryland.

