Inspiring Memoir Gives Readers a Glimpse of Author’s Life as an Adopted Child
Woman who was adopted at age two writes book to give readers a privilege to learn from her life as an adopted child.
The author’s courage and strong will are celebrated in this very touching book.
Sonia Pighin’s memoir A Feather in the Wind talks about her personal experience as a child brought up by adoptive parents. She recalls how she had received both physical and mental abuse from her adoptive mother. She identifies her adoptive mother’s hatred for her as a sign of the latter’s resentment towards her. As she grew up, her resentment towards her adopted child grew with each passing day. The would-be author was treated like a slave at home.
Unlike the mother, her adoptive father has a very kind heart despite his wife’s treatment towards their adopted daughter. Despite all the negative things that happened to the author, she never resented her adoptive mother. Time passed and she felt the signs that she was adopted. That is when all the lies and deceptions come to surface, and she begins the search for her biological mother.
A Feather in the Wind is a truly inspiring novel that gives the readers the will to never give up on their dreams and never lose hope. This book will be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017. Save the date!
A Feather in the Wind
Written by: Sonia Pighin
Published by : Xlibris Corp.
Published date: March 23, 2009
Paperback price: $15.99
About the author
The author, Sonia Pighin, was adopted into the United States by an American family at the age of two. She is forty-three years old right now and is residing in New Jersey with her youngest daughter. Her eldest child is in college, while her middle child lives in Texas with her father. The author enjoys watching sunsets and sunrises, especially in Florida. She loves writing poetry. During summer, she finds dipping her feet in cold springs very refreshing. She also loves to cook, with homemade chicken pot pies her specialty.
