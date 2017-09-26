Debunking the Popular View of Adam

“Gender differences cannot be used as an excuse for gender inequality or the implication of a hierarchy whereby the man is in authority over the woman."

The debate about the equality of men and women has always been heated. To give her stand on this issue, author Edith Neumaier presents her book entitled The Mystery of Adam , to give a historical and biblical interpretation of Adam, the first human being, according to the book of Genesis.

The Mystery of Adam encapsulates the origin and ultimate purpose of Adam on earth. Neumaier’s book reveals the truth about the creation of the first man and the first woman. She investigates the book of Genesis in the Bible in the absence of the traditional interpretation of Adam and Eve’s origin. The author also gives a comprehensive review of the historical evidence that suggests how society has tolerated patriarchy in all areas of life.

Edith goes on to say that men and women are born equal amid their differences. “Gender differences cannot be used as an excuse for gender inequality or the implication of a hierarchy whereby the man is in authority over the woman,” she explains.

The Mystery of Adam aims to challenge what the reader currently believes about Adam and ultimately gain a new perspective about the Bible that is from God. It also provides a new understanding of what the Bible really says about our roles. This book is already up for purchase in selected online bookstores.

About the Author

Edith Neumaier is a native of Germany. She previously worked as a teacher, a school counselor, and a mental-health clinician. Now a licensed professional counselor, Edith is currently residing in Colorado with her family. She enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking and traveling.