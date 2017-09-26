Record Number Of Mipcom 2017 International Screenings A Dozen Hot New Titles To Set Buyers’ Pulses Racing In Cannes

MIPCOM 2017 is set to showcase a record number of exclusive International Screenings, including compelling original crime series, a Russian period drama, a blue-chip wildlife series, and some caustic comedy shows.

The world’s entertainment content market, MIPCOM takes place in Cannes, France, from 16-19 October.

The 2017 MIPCOM International Screenings are:

“The Lawyer” , a drama set between Copenhagen and Malmö about a young defence attorney whose world unravels when he learns the truth about his parents’ death, putting his professional career on a collision course with personal revenge. Presented by Studiocanal and Viaplay with key cast, Oscar-nominated producer Nicklas Wikström Nicastro, producer Joakim Hansson, and creator Jens Lapidus all due in Cannes.

, a drama set between Copenhagen and Malmö about a young defence attorney whose world unravels when he learns the truth about his parents’ death, putting his professional career on a collision course with personal revenge. Presented by Studiocanal and Viaplay with key cast, Oscar-nominated producer Nicklas Wikström Nicastro, producer Joakim Hansson, and creator Jens Lapidus all due in Cannes. “The Road to Calvary” , NTV Broadcasting Company’s adaptation of Aleksey Tolstoy’s novel, a tale of two sisters through the tragic times of 1914–1919 encompassing World War I, the Russian Revolution, and civil war. One of two series presented as part of the Russian Content Revolution programme at MIPCOM.

, NTV Broadcasting Company’s adaptation of Aleksey Tolstoy’s novel, a tale of two sisters through the tragic times of 1914–1919 encompassing World War I, the Russian Revolution, and civil war. One of two series presented as part of the Russian Content Revolution programme at MIPCOM. The other is mystery thriller “Gogol” , presented by TV3 Channel, one of the most expensive projects on Russian TV, which adopted an innovative release pattern. The first part was released in cinemas in August, the next two feature-length episodes following in subsequent weeks before appearing on TV. The first film broke Russian box-office records. The series features Nikolai Gogol, the great Russian dramatist, who finds himself in the ghastly world of fairy tales from his native Ukraine.

, presented by TV3 Channel, one of the most expensive projects on Russian TV, which adopted an innovative release pattern. The first part was released in cinemas in August, the next two feature-length episodes following in subsequent weeks before appearing on TV. The first film broke Russian box-office records. The series features Nikolai Gogol, the great Russian dramatist, who finds himself in the ghastly world of fairy tales from his native Ukraine. “La Zona” , a first original production by Spanish premium pay-channel Movistar+ sold by Germany’s Beta Film. It recounts the disastrous meltdown of a nuclear power plant in northern Spain, creating a contaminated no-go zone which forms the backdrop for a series of mysterious killings that seem as contagious as the radioactive fallout.

, a first original production by Spanish premium pay-channel Movistar+ sold by Germany’s Beta Film. It recounts the disastrous meltdown of a nuclear power plant in northern Spain, creating a contaminated no-go zone which forms the backdrop for a series of mysterious killings that seem as contagious as the radioactive fallout. “Blue Planet II” , a follow-up to the series from BBC Worldwide, is a bold cinematic experience that takes viewers on a magical adventure across the planet’s mighty oceans. Julian Hector, Head of BBC Studios Natural History Unit and Executive Producer, James Honeyborne will introduce this stunning series that reveals surprising new places and some extraordinary new animal behaviour.

, a follow-up to the series from BBC Worldwide, is a bold cinematic experience that takes viewers on a magical adventure across the planet’s mighty oceans. Julian Hector, Head of BBC Studios Natural History Unit and Executive Producer, James Honeyborne will introduce this stunning series that reveals surprising new places and some extraordinary new animal behaviour. “Living the Dream” from ITV Studios Global Entertainment. Penned by BAFTA-nominated writer Mick Ford, a major new transatlantic comedy drama featuring an acclaimed cast including Philip Glenister (“Outcast,” “Life on Mars”), who is scheduled to be in Cannes. Mal Pemberton (Glenister) decides to uproot his family from their lives in Yorkshire and move to sunny Florida to run a trailer park, but when they arrive, their dream life is not exactly what they imagined.

from ITV Studios Global Entertainment. Penned by BAFTA-nominated writer Mick Ford, a major new transatlantic comedy drama featuring an acclaimed cast including Philip Glenister (“Outcast,” “Life on Mars”), who is scheduled to be in Cannes. Mal Pemberton (Glenister) decides to uproot his family from their lives in Yorkshire and move to sunny Florida to run a trailer park, but when they arrive, their dream life is not exactly what they imagined. “Guest List” presented by SND – Groupe M6. When Agnes tells Alex on their wedding day that she is pregnant, it comes as quite a surprise, since he never revealed to her that he’s sterile. As the night unfolds, Alex tries to get to the bottom of things, while guests reveal their own stories in this tender-yet-caustic series starring a great ensemble cast led by François-Xavier Demaison and Alix Poisson.

presented by SND – Groupe M6. When Agnes tells Alex on their wedding day that she is pregnant, it comes as quite a surprise, since he never revealed to her that he’s sterile. As the night unfolds, Alex tries to get to the bottom of things, while guests reveal their own stories in this tender-yet-caustic series starring a great ensemble cast led by François-Xavier Demaison and Alix Poisson. “Tabula Rasa” from ZDF Enterprises, is a psychological thriller about Mie, a young woman with amnesia who is locked up in a secure psychiatric hospital. As the last person seen with a man who has vanished, she is both key witness and prime suspect in this mysterious disappearance. But Mie can’t be released from the hospital until the man is found, which means she must reconstruct her lost memories and find her way back through the dark labyrinth of her recent past. Lead actress Veerle Baetens (Alabama Monroe) and writer-showrunner Malin-Sarah Gozin are due to be in Cannes to present the show.

from ZDF Enterprises, is a psychological thriller about Mie, a young woman with amnesia who is locked up in a secure psychiatric hospital. As the last person seen with a man who has vanished, she is both key witness and prime suspect in this mysterious disappearance. But Mie can’t be released from the hospital until the man is found, which means she must reconstruct her lost memories and find her way back through the dark labyrinth of her recent past. Lead actress Veerle Baetens (Alabama Monroe) and writer-showrunner Malin-Sarah Gozin are due to be in Cannes to present the show. A haunting, sumptuous period thriller set in 17 th -century Amsterdam, “The Miniaturist” tells the story of a house where beneath the lavish beauty lie forbidden passions and dangerous secrets. Produced for the BBC and Masterpiece in the US, the series is being sold by all3media international. The series, based on the best-selling novel is produced by The Forge (“National Treasure”), led by George Faber with Kate Sinclair producing. It features the cross-over movie talent of Romola Garai and Alex Hassel – with Newcomer & Breakthrough award-winner Anya Taylor-Joy – who will also be seen in “X Men” next year.

-century Amsterdam, tells the story of a house where beneath the lavish beauty lie forbidden passions and dangerous secrets. Produced for the BBC and Masterpiece in the US, the series is being sold by all3media international. The series, based on the best-selling novel is produced by The Forge (“National Treasure”), led by George Faber with Kate Sinclair producing. It features the cross-over movie talent of Romola Garai and Alex Hassel – with Newcomer & Breakthrough award-winner Anya Taylor-Joy – who will also be seen in “X Men” next year. Medical drama “Pulse” , based on the true story of a transplant patient who alters the course of her life to become a doctor, is a gripping eight-part series featuring an internationally-renowned cast, presented by ABC Commercial and Screen Australia. Lead actresses Claire van der Boom and Pallavi Sharda (“Lion”) will take part in a Q&A session following the screening, joined by the show’s creators.

, based on the true story of a transplant patient who alters the course of her life to become a doctor, is a gripping eight-part series featuring an internationally-renowned cast, presented by ABC Commercial and Screen Australia. Lead actresses Claire van der Boom and Pallavi Sharda (“Lion”) will take part in a Q&A session following the screening, joined by the show’s creators. An epic historical thriller set in 16 th -century Seville, “The Plague” is a stunning new series from Movistar+, in which Mateo, a heretic who has been sentenced to death, must solve a series of murders against the backdrop of an epidemic to be absolved by the Holy Office and save his own life. Domingo Corral, Head of Original Programming, Movistar+, Telefónica, will introduce the screening.

-century Seville, is a stunning new series from Movistar+, in which Mateo, a heretic who has been sentenced to death, must solve a series of murders against the backdrop of an epidemic to be absolved by the Holy Office and save his own life. Domingo Corral, Head of Original Programming, Movistar+, Telefónica, will introduce the screening. Global Screen is presenting two of its upcoming highlight programmes: brand-new, suspense-packed thriller series “Dementia” from Mexico, and a first exclusive preview of the latest season of “The Weissensee Saga” , the triumphant and gripping family saga with an international track record.

is presenting two of its upcoming highlight programmes: brand-new, suspense-packed thriller series from Mexico, and a first exclusive preview of the latest season of , the triumphant and gripping family saga with an international track record. “Morocco: Love In Times of War” from Beta Film, is an epic historical drama produced by Spanish powerhouse Bambu Producciones for Atresmedia. Set in the 1920s, it follows a group of inexperienced young ladies from the Spanish nobility sent to Morocco to provide much-needed medical support for the wounded in the Spanish-Moroccan war.

This rich line-up of titles joins the previously-announced World Premiere TV Screenings of epic mystical historical series “Britannia”, presented by Sky Vision, written by Jez Butterworth and starring Kelly Reilly and David Morrissey; and MIPCOM Russian Content Revolution World Premiere TV Screening “Trotsky”, a powerful new eight-part dramatisation of the life of the Russian revolutionary leader produced by Sreda for Russia’s Channel One. The MIPCOM 2017 Asian World Premiere features “Kurara: The Dazzling Life of Hokusai’s Daughter”, a brand-new drama about the life of the legendary Japanese print artist from NHK. In addition, Sony Pictures Entertainment is inviting MIPCOM delegates to an exclusive Pre-Opening World Premiere TV Screening of the highly-anticipated, new drama series, “Counterpart”, an espionage series about a mysterious world hidden beneath the surface of our everyday existence. In the presence of Academy Award Winner JK Simmons (“Whiplash,” “La La Land”), Harry Lloyd, actor (“The Theory of Everything”), and creator and writer Justin Marks (“The Jungle Book”).

