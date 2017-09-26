Proud to celebrate 150 years in the UK

THE UK IS AN IMPORTANT MARKET FOR THE BNP PARIBAS GROUP AND PLAYS A CRUCIAL ROLE IN THE GROUP’S 2020 BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT PLAN.

A primary role in the UK

A century and a half later and BNP Paribas’ presence in the UK has grown substantially. Today the BNP Paribas Group is formed of 9 businesses, based in 19 locations right across the UK, and employs more than 7,500 people.

Anne Marie Verstraeten, BNP Paribas Group Country Head for the UK, explains: “As a client-centric bank, the UK is an important market for the BNP Paribas Group and plays a crucial role in the Group’s 2020 Business Development Plan. It’s the breadth and depth of our presence – combined with longevity – that helps to distinguish BNP Paribas from other international banks operating in the UK.”

The UK’s established position as a prominent hub for global business is a perfect fit with the range of services and solutions BNP Paribas provides. The bank therefore supports UK companies to conduct business at home and abroad. Equally, our international network accompanies corporates and financial institutions from Europe, the Americas and Asia with their trade and investments in the UK. In short, BNP Paribas contributes to the growth of UK plc by providing global access and a full suite of solutions to our broad client base via a local service.

A broader contribution to UK society

As the bank for a changing world, BNP Paribas UK actively supports initiatives that inspire and make a difference to society – from sponsoring tennis, the arts and philanthropy, to tackling climate change.

BNP Paribas is a strong supporter of British tennis through its sponsorship of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), a relationship that spans nine years to date.

Recognising the important role the arts play in shaping how we interpret the world around us, BNP Paribas is an active patron of the arts in the UK. This has included sponsoring shows, funding community programmes and supporting artists. Since 2008, BNP Paribas UK has sponsored a number of exhibitions, the most recent being the Abstract Expressionism review at the Royal Academy of Arts.

2016

Abstract Expresionism at the Royal Academy of Arts.

2014

Anselm Kiefer at the Royal Academy of Arts.

2012

David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts.

2011

Women Changing India at the Saatchi Gallery.

2009 to 2010

Wild Thing at the Royal Academy of Arts.

2008 to 2009

Aimé Maeght and His Artists at the Royal Academy of Arts.

What’s next?

Anne-Marie Verstraeten concludes: “Our 150th anniversary is a great milestone, one which has been made possible thanks to the ongoing support of our clients, the communities in which we operate and, of course, our colleagues.”

“We can look ahead with confidence. We are investing in growth and working on the UK Growth Plan to help better serve domestic UK corporate and institutional clients, and UK subsidiaries of multinational groups. Our ethos for the future will be the same that has underpinned our progress to date – stay close to our clients, manage change effectively and contribute to broader UK society. In so doing we will continue to add value to our clients and stakeholders, delivering on our brand promise of being the bank for a changing world.”

150 years & counting

