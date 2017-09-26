UPS Vice President Of Global Health And Safety Alexi Carli Awarded High Honor By The National Safety Council

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 39-year veteran Alexi Carli, UPS vice president of health and safety, has been honored by the National Safety Council (NSC) for her leadership in the field of health, safety and wellness. The NSC Marion Martin Award is named after a trail blazing woman, Marion Martin, who spent her life defying stereotypes and breaking down barriers for women in a multitude of arenas.

Carli began her career at UPS in 1978 as a package handler in Wisconsin. She served as a delivery driver in the mid-80’s and has held numerous positions in frontline management. She is currently responsible for the oversight of health, wellness and safety programs impacting more than 400,000 UPS employees around the world. She holds a Master of Science in Occupational Safety and Health and has been a certified Safety Professional since 1995, becoming the first female at UPS to hold that certification. Carli is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

“Alexi sets a great example supporting and mentoring women at UPS,” said Teri McClure, UPS senior vice president of Human Resources and Labor Relations. “She helped establish a women’s group for UPSers in Wisconsin before business resource groups like that were widespread in corporate America. In her nearly four decades of service to UPS, Alexi has had a positive impact on all the indices we measure in the areas of health and safety. Auto crashes, personal injuries, wellness and compliance have all improved under her leadership.”

Carli received the award at the NSC Congress & Expo in Indianapolis on September 24th. The award is named after Marion Martin, who began her political career in 1930 when she was elected to the Maine House of Representatives. After her second term she served as the Secretary of Labor and Industry from 1947 to 1962. Ms. Martin found delight in championing programs that encouraged women in the workplace. During her tenure and with her support, legislation involving equal pay for equal work, improved industrial safety, child labor and collective bargaining was passed.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com®