John Glen to chair new look Tourism Industry Council

Tourism minister John Glen is set to co-chair his first meeting with the Tourism Industry Council on 27 September, with the new-look body set to discuss specific policy issues with a broader array of tourism businesses and representatives.

Acting as a key point of dialogue between government and the tourism industry, members of the Council – including the likes of Warner Bros Studios, AirBnB, the Tourism Alliance and the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions – will be involved in identifying solutions to help the tourism sector grow and ensure that it continues to make a direct contribution to the economy and increase the number of jobs created by the industry.

Earlier this month Glen stated his belief that Britain’s rising tourism numbers will continue to grow after it makes its exit from the European Union (EU), saying that it was in the “common interest” of Europe to make Britain accessible. Commenting on the upcoming meeting, he said his hope was that the Council would act as a representative of the industry heading into Brexit, providing a voice for its members.

“There is a huge amount of potential for growth within the tourism sector and this requires joined-up thinking between government and industry,” he said.

“The Council is an important forum to develop this work and provide a strong voice for the industry, both nationally and internationally, as we prepare to leave the EU. I hope that by working together we can ensure the sustained success of the tourism sector so that it continues to be a major economic force in the UK.”