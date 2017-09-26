TomTom Share Buyback Periodic Update (19 - 22 September 2017)

TomTom (TOM2) announced that it has repurchased 214,247 ordinary TomTom shares at an average price of € 9.26 per share in the period from 19 September 2017 up to and including 22 September 2017. The aggregate consideration of this repurchase was €1,984,725.

These repurchases were made as part of the company’s share buyback programme, which was announced on 19 September 2017. TomTom will use the shares to cover its commitments arising from its stock option and share plans. This is the first press release updating the share buyback programme. During the programme TomTom will publish a weekly update.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found on the company’s website.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.