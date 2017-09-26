Life in 1970s East Germany

In 1979, Corinna Montgomery and her family were imprisoned after the attempt to escape the socialist state. Two years later, they were released to West Germany, where they fully understood how valuable freedom is. She hopes that her book inspires young Americans to open their eyes and defend the freedom they have.

Germany lost the Second World War; from 1945 to 1960, the country got split into East Germany and West Germany. West Germany was occupied by America, and East Germany, by Russia. Some people in East Germany felt like birds in captivity in their own country. Corinna Montgomery compares her family’s life in East Germany to that of a bird forbidden to spread its wings. In her biography, Clipped Wings, she recounts how they went to West Germany and she, later, with her own family to America, experienced the freedom they have been dreaming of.

The Cold War resulted in the division of Germany to east and west. East Germany became Deutsche Demokrastiche Republik, in the spirit of socialism. In 1962 a wall was built, and many people escaped at the last minute. Corinna Montgomery was born in 1962. She experienced the communist school system in a military way. At a young age, she educated herself about politics and civil rights like freedom of expression and voting, because she lived in two worlds, home and school, and could not understand why.

In 1979, Corinna Montgomery and her family were imprisoned after the attempt to escape the socialist state. Two years later, they were released to West Germany, where they fully understood how valuable freedom is. She hopes that her book inspires young Americans to open their eyes and defend the freedom they have. It takes courage to grow a strong character. The best way is to research and build your own opinion.

Clipped Wings

Written by Corinna Montgomery

About the Author

Corinna Montgomery was born in East Germany in 1962. She and her family got arrested after an attempt to escape to West Germany in 1979. She moved to America in 1999 and had a family of her own.